Madison officials consider fate of Confederate monuments

Confederate memorial in Forest Hills Cemetery Confederate memorial in Forest Hills Cemetery
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Madison officials are considering options for Confederate monuments located in a local cemetery.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the monuments are located in the city-owned Forest Hill Cemetery. Officials are considering removing the monuments, or adding signage or another monument that would contribute historical context.

The city Landmarks, Park, and Equal Opportunities commissions recently held a joint meeting to gather public opinion about the monuments.

There were originally two Confederate monuments in the cemetery. Mayor Paul Soglin ordered their removal in August following the violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The city ended up only removing a small plaque that called Confederate soldiers buried at the cemetery "unsung heroes." The remaining monument commemorates 140 Confederate soldiers and a caretaker.

