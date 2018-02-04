Madison officials consider fate of Confederate monuments

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Columbia's decision not to bargain with grad students may be sign that a new labor ruling is anticipated.

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned Monday in 32 states and the nation's capital.

Crash between Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in South Carolina leaves at least 2 dead, more than 50 injured.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

Survey: Most residents in struggling US areas respect police

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Passengers aboard Amtrak train that slammed into a freight train before dawn Sunday describe being jolted awake as seats ripped away; screams and crying followed impact.

Screams and crying among passengers after Amtrak train crash

Madison officials are considering options for Confederate monuments located in a local cemetery.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the monuments are located in the city-owned Forest Hill Cemetery. Officials are considering removing the monuments, or adding signage or another monument that would contribute historical context.

The city Landmarks, Park, and Equal Opportunities commissions recently held a joint meeting to gather public opinion about the monuments.

There were originally two Confederate monuments in the cemetery. Mayor Paul Soglin ordered their removal in August following the violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The city ended up only removing a small plaque that called Confederate soldiers buried at the cemetery "unsung heroes." The remaining monument commemorates 140 Confederate soldiers and a caretaker.