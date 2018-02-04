Wausau bar celebrates Superbowl with a soup off - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau bar celebrates Superbowl with a soup off

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

For the second year, Cruisin 1724 celebrates the big game with a tasty competition. 

Guests bring in homemade recipes to compete in the Soup-or-bowl for Superbowl. Judges will do a taste test and choose their favorite.

Bar owner Brenda Walker said even though the home team isn't playing, it's the environment that makes the party.

"Everybody loves football," she said. "Seeing you friends and watching it at a different place."

The first place winner will win a cash prize, and other contestants will get a discount at the bar.

