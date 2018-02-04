Local Pastor retires after two decades

For 22 years, a Wausau pastor greeted his church members outside every Sunday morning no matter the weather.

Father David Klutterman worked at St John the Baptist Episcopal, and decided that it's time for him to go into retirement.

"It's all on me now to make life worth while," Klutterman said.

Members said the pastor was a warm and pastoral person.

"He's the greeter, he is the greeter for St. John's and for downtown churches," said Junior Warden Steven Miller.

Klutterman said he decided to stand outside before his service because he wanted to build a relationship with his members and with the community.

"It's all about the relationships you build with people," he said.

Senior Warden Vickie Richmond Hawkins has worked side by side with Father David ever since he started, and said him leaving will be hard.

"Father David has not only been our pastor and our priest, but a friend to many of us," Hawkins said.

Throughout the years working at the church, Klutterman sums it up in one word, "relationships."

"It means coming together and being open to each other" he said.

What does the future look like for Father David?

"Be with my wife Maryland and then hopefully in the fall I can look to the diocese and find a small mission that I can work part time at," he said.

Father David Klutterman will preach at his last Sunday service on February 18th.