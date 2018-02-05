Top 5 Plays of the Week: Feb. 3, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
Visiting UW-Superior took two both games of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Last year's Badgers starting quarterback Joel Stave sat out Wisconsin's annual spring game due to an injury on Saturday, giving Tanner McEvoy and other Badgers quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase themselves. More >>
Cam Seidl threw his second shutout of the season to lead the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team to a 6-0 win in game two of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against UW-La Crosse after the Eagles won game one 11-6 on Monday afternoon at University Field. More >>
Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points, John Henson had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak over the Brooklyn Nets to 10 games with a 109-94 victory Sunday.More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
Hard-hitting linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and big-play receiver Randy Moss all made the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Controversial receiver Terrell Owens got in on his third time on the ballot,...More >>
Stephanie Mavunga scored 21 points with 10 rebounds, Kelsey Mitchell set an NCAA record by hitting a 3-pointer in her 81st straight game and No. 18 Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 68-55 on Saturday.More >>
