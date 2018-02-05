Cities and states take the lead on banning bump stocks - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Cities and states take the lead on banning bump stocks

Posted:

By LISA MARIE PANE
Associated Press

Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington, D.C.

The controversial device was used in the Las Vegas shooting, allowing a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic firearm.

Massachusetts and New Jersey as well as the cities of Denver and Columbia, South Carolina, have enacted laws prohibiting the sale and possession of the devices. A little over a dozen other states are also considering bans.

Gun-control advocates say the push fits a pattern in gun politics: inaction in Washington that forces states to take charge. Gun-rights advocates call it a knee-jerk reaction that will do little to stop bad guys from killing, and they're vowing a legal challenge.

