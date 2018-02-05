Democratic, GOP lawmakers: Memo doesn't clear Trump in probe

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Some lawmakers doubt President Donald Trump's claim that a GOP-produced classified memo on FBI surveillance powers clears him in the Russia investigation.

And that's both Democrats and Republicans who feel that way.

They also expressed hope that special counsel Robert Mueller's work would continue without interference. Democrats could seek a vote on publicly releasing their rebuttal memo when the GOP-led House Intelligence Committee meets late Monday afternoon.

The committee rejected that move last week. The Senate's Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, urged Trump to back the public release and said refusing to do so would show the president's intent to undermine the Russia investigation.