Cold Weather Continues This Week

Today: Mostly sunny during the morning, then increasing clouds with a chance of light snow south of Marathon county later in the afternoon.

High: 12 Wind: SW 5 to 15

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly.

High: 10 Wind: NW 5 to 10 becoming SW

For Winter-lovers, the next week or so could be the best it gets. Temps will remain below normal and the snow is as deep as it has been all season. Above normal temps are not expected until next week, at the earliest

Today will not be quite as cold as yesterday, but there is enough of a light breeze for a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for the entire area through 10 a.m. We will start out with mostly sunny conditions, then more clouds will develop during the afternoon as a weak storm system passes to our south. This weather system is close enough to bring a 50% chance of light snow to the far southern part of the area. There could be a dusting of snow later this afternoon around Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point, and maybe up to an inch farther south toward Wautoma, Adams, or Wisconsin Dells, but that is about it. High temps will reach the lower teens and winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for tomorrow. It will be another cold one with the mercury topping out around 10, but the winds will be light so it won't feel too bad. Another weak weather system will move through the areas late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, that could bring a dusting up to an inch of snow, then we will see the sun come out once again Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 10 to 15 degree range.

Highs will remain in the teens from Thursday through Saturday – about a dozen degrees below normal for this time of year. Yet another light snowfall could affect the area late Thursday into Friday morning and again on Saturday. It is a weather pattern with quick moving storm systems. If one of these storms would happen to slow down and strengthen, there could be a bit more significant snowfall this week. It is something we will monitor closely.

Have a tremendous Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 5-February 2018