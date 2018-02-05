Packers fans thrilled as Jerry Kramer head to HOF

Jerry Kramer was finally voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. This was the eleventh year Kramer was nominated.

Kramer got the knock Saturday night at his hotel in Minneapolis, being voted in with six other players and one general manager, including former Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss and former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Lifelong Packers fan, Dave Budzizewski, says he remembers the Lombardi days as if they were yesterday.

"Oh they were fun to watch, they had so much talent on those teams and so well coached by Vince Lombardi of course, and that started everything with what this meant to the community, that's when the Packers really got rolling,” said Budzizewski.

"Kramer was probably the rock of the line when he played for them and there will never be another Jerry Kramer," said another fan, Greg Gorak.

Kramer's career on the Green Bay Packers includes five NFL Championships and five First Team All-Pro Selections. Now 82 years old, fans say they're happy to see Jerry Kramer finally get the honor he deserves.

"He's been deserving for the last ten to fifteen years and how wonderful it is that he finally got in, and it's my understanding this was the last year he could get in, so I'm very happy for him," Gorak says.

"It's really great that he can do it when he's still with us, I mean a lot of these guys we're losing them too fast, and we're really excited about him getting in and into the ring of honor too so that's going to be huge," said Packers fan, Matt Halada.

After being a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist eleven times, in a few months the prestigious gold jacket will be awarded to the man Packers fans call, a legend.

"Well he had to go through a lot to get there but you know, perseverance pays off and I'm really glad for him and the Packer organization and everyone should be very proud," said Budzizewski.

This year's class will formally be inducted into the hall of fame on August 4th in Canton, Ohio.