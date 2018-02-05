Badgers combine for 174 yards of offense, 2 TD in Super Bowl

Former Badgers running backs Corey Clement (Philadelphia Eagles) and James White (New England Patriots) combined for 174 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the Eagles 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Clement rushed for just 8 yards on 3 carries, but caught four balls for 100 yards and a touchdown. He becomes the third-ever running back to have at least 100 receiving yards in a Super Bowl (according to NFL Research). The second, was former teammate James White, last year in Super Bowl LI (where he had 3 touchdowns).

As for White, he rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots in the loss. He also had 2 catches for another 21 yards.

Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen, another former Badger, had two tackles, one solo in the win.