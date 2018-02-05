Wisconsin Rapids teen pleads not guilty in home invasion robbery

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A teenager pleaded not guilty Monday in a home invasion and robbery that left a 51-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man hospitalized with a gunshot wound, according to online Wood County court records.

Pedro Rodriguez Gonzales, 18, of Wisconsin Rapids is charged with six felonies - four counts of armed robbery, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury - in the Dec. 19 incident.

No trial date was immediately set, court records said.

Jorge A. Ochoa Jr., 17, also of Wisconsin Rapids, is charged with three felonies - armed robbery, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury - in the incident. He is to enter pleas to the charges Feb. 12, court records say.

Alissa Lafler said her father, 51-year-old Terry Lafler, was in the garage when three men wearing masks kicked in the door of their home and demanded marijuana and cash.

She said her father started to come inside the house before one of the men ran outside and shot him in the stomach.

The victims said the intruders - one wearing a Halloween mask and two with bandannas wrapped around their faces - pointed guns at them and threatened to kill them before fleeing with money and other items, according to court testimony.

Alissa Lafler told investigators one of the suspects "jammed a gun into the top of her head and she heard a click," court records said.

A juvenile told investigators he drove the intruders to the home, waited in the car during the robbery, heard a loud "bang" about 10 or 15 minutes after they entered the home and then they ran toward his car and jumped in, court records said.