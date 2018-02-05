Michigan family with 13 sons expecting next child in April

12 boys before the 13th boy was born back in 2015.

A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex.

WOOD-TV reports that Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden. Kateri Schwandt says she's used to large families, as one of 14 children herself.

Jay Schwandt says this will likely be their last child. But Kateri Schwandt says the couple also thought their 13th baby would be their last. The couple says it's hard to imagine their home without a baby in it.

The Schwandts live in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids.