Schofield company provides steel for new NFL stadium - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Schofield company provides steel for new NFL stadium

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Merrill Steel, based in Schofield, is providing and installing the steel for the new Las Vegas Stadium in a joint venture with Mortenson | McCarthy, according to a press release from the company. 

The stadium will be the new home of the Raiders, who are expected to move from Oakland in 2020.

“This large and complex project is a perfect fit for our business model,” Fred Schwalbach, President of Merrill Steel, said.  “Merrill has been a key fabricator for many professional sports stadiums, and we are excited to be adding the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Stadium to our portfolio.”

The stadium will cost $1.9 billion to build. It will hold up to 72,000 seats, a retractable natural-grass playing field, and an operable wall to open to views of the Las Vegas Strip.

It will also host the University of Nevada Rebels football program, as well as other entertainment events.

Merrill Steel has locations in Schofield, Wis, and Springfield, Mo.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.