DA: Ex-Wausau East tech crew director molested teen girl

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- The former director of Wausau East High School's audio/video tech crew had sexual contact with a teenage girl in the school, according to a criminal complaint.

Kurtis Hornby, 45, was charged in mid-January with one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years old.

The incident took place between Nov. 1, 2016, and June 1 in the school auditorium, the complaint said.

The girl, 15 at the time, told investigators Hornby reached under her shirt and touched her breast and trailed his fingers down her back and put his hand under the waist band of her pants, the complaint said.

"Victim said that each time Hornby touched or tried to touch her, it would begin with a hug," the complaint said.

Police interviewed Hornby about the accusations Sept. 6, but the complaint gives no details about what he told them.

Hornby's attorney, David Casey of Wausau, and Michael Schwei, interim superintendent for the Wausau School District, did not immediately return telephone messages for comment Monday.

Hornby is free on a $5,000 signature bond, court records said. No date has been sent for prosecutors to present evidence justifying the charges.