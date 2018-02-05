Man accused of Wausau carjacking pleads not guilty

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Waterford man accused of jumping inside a running car - parked at a Wausau restaurant - and stealing it with an elderly woman and one-year-old child inside pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Mark Eliopulos, 46, is charged with two felonies - car theft and false imprisonment - in the Oct. 5 incident that led to a police chase at speeds up to 115 mph. He was arrested after OnStar in the stolen car remotely shut it down on Interstate 39 near Hancock, investigators said.

No trial date was immediately set, court records said.

According to the State Patrol, the incident began about 2:15 p.m. at a Subway on Wausau's east side. A Wausau driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse left the vehicle running and Eliopulos jumped in, driving away with the two passengers before letting them out a few blocks away.

The car was located because of OnStar and less than an hour later was spotted by a trooper in Portage County, leading to the chase and the car shutdown. Eliopulos was arrested without incident.

Eliopulos has already been sentenced to three years probation in Waushara County in the incident, according to online court records.

He pleaded no contest to one felony count of fleeing an officer with a vehicle. The probation included 90 days in jail, starting in early November.