Wausau School District set to approve contract for new superintendent

The Wausau School District is set to approve a new superintendent in tonight's meeting.

Dr. Keith Hilts, former Ashland County Superintendent, accepted the job last week but tonight the contract is on the agenda for approval.

Hilts was one of two candidates who met behind closed doors with the Wausau School Board last week.

He received criticism during his time in Ashland County when a teacher posted comments regarding a deputy who shot and killed 14-year-old Jason Pero one month prior, which Hilts considered inflammatory and defamatory.

Hilts placed the elementary school teacher on paid administration leave but later reinstated her.

He also has administrative role experience in Random Lake and Grafton districts.

The meeting to approve his contract with the Wausau School Board is scheduled for 5 p.m.