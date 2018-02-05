COLLEGE COSTS: UW regents to consider raising tuition at 3 schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- University of Wisconsin System regents are considering raising tuition for nonresident and graduate students at three institutions next year.

The regents' finance committee is set to vote on a proposal Thursday that calls for raising undergraduate nonresident tuition by $355 and graduate tuition by $430 at UW-Eau Claire; raising nonresident graduate business school tuition by $539 at UW-Milwaukee; and raising graduate nonresident tuition by $296 at UW-Stout.

The increases are expected to generate about $186,275 in additional revenue across the three schools.

Committee approval would clear the way for a full regents vote on the plan during a meeting Friday at UW-Madison.