Missing man found partially encased in ice on Lake Michigan shoreline

The body of a 59-year-old Caledonia man was found Monday morning along the Lake Michigan shoreline, at least partially encased in ice.

Police said they responded to a report of a missing man around 9:30 a.m. A family member told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 NEWS, that the man lived at the Breakers condominiums and that they had contacted an off-duty police officer from another town to help find him.

That off-duty officer found the man's body on the ice-covered shoreline. Neighbors near the complex said rescue crews had a hard time reaching the victim because of the steep bluffs and icy conditions.

It's unclear how or when the man died. A medical examiner told relatives that they should have more answers in a couple of days.