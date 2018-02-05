Mom killed in snowmobile crash in Marathon County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mom killed in snowmobile crash in Marathon County

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Family and friends are remembering a 30-year-old woman who lost her life in a snowmobile crash early Sunday morning.

Officials said Ashley Moore struck a tree while snowmobiling West of HWY M in Stratford on the trail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her obituary, Ashley Moore was a wife and mother to her two sons. Friends describe her as a great person and a hard worker.

Moore also owned a company called Trimpac.

The Department of Natural Resources website shows it's been more than a decade since someone has died from a snowmobile crash in Marathon County.

Snowmobile shops in Stratford said the trails are in great condition and are regularly groomed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The DNR is taking it over.

Moore's funeral is scheduled for Thursday and a visitation will be held the night before on Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.