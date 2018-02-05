Mom killed in snowmobile crash in Marathon County

Family and friends are remembering a 30-year-old woman who lost her life in a snowmobile crash early Sunday morning.

Officials said Ashley Moore struck a tree while snowmobiling West of HWY M in Stratford on the trail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her obituary, Ashley Moore was a wife and mother to her two sons. Friends describe her as a great person and a hard worker.

Moore also owned a company called Trimpac.

The Department of Natural Resources website shows it's been more than a decade since someone has died from a snowmobile crash in Marathon County.

Snowmobile shops in Stratford said the trails are in great condition and are regularly groomed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The DNR is taking it over.

Moore's funeral is scheduled for Thursday and a visitation will be held the night before on Wednesday.