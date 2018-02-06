Monday night Sports Report: Wausau West nips Newman Catholic 64-62 in final seconds

The shot of a lifetime. A local high school basketball star drains a half court buzzer-beater. Hear from him and his teammates.More >>
The shot of a lifetime. A local high school basketball star drains a half court buzzer-beater. Hear from him and his teammates.More >>
Believe it or not, high school hockey in Wisconsin is inching closer to playoff time. The WIAA boys and girls state brackets were released.More >>
Believe it or not, high school hockey in Wisconsin is inching closer to playoff time. The WIAA boys and girls state brackets were released.More >>
Monday night high school basketball scores reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Monday night high school basketball scores reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Saturday, the undefeated Marshfield wrestling team came out on top again, winning the WVC tournament with 236.5 points.More >>
Saturday, the undefeated Marshfield wrestling team came out on top again, winning the WVC tournament with 236.5 points.More >>
From 1990-2010 Dan Hein led the Wausau West wrestling program to new heights. He coached several individual state champions and brought home gold in 2008 with a team state championship. One of the wrestlers he coached, his youngest son Jackson, is following his footsteps at conference rival Marshfield.More >>
From 1990-2010 Dan Hein led the Wausau West wrestling program to new heights. He coached several individual state champions and brought home gold in 2008 with a team state championship. One of the wrestlers he coached, his youngest son Jackson, is following his footsteps at conference rival Marshfield.More >>
D.C. Everest nails a half-court shot to move into second place in the Wisconsin Valley ConferenceMore >>
D.C. Everest nails a half-court shot to move into second place in the Wisconsin Valley ConferenceMore >>
Thursday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Thursday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Senior Signe Fronek is savoring the final weeks of her high school basketball career.More >>
Senior Signe Fronek is savoring the final weeks of her high school basketball career.More >>
The WIAA's contentious rural/urban plan is once again up in the air after a decision at the WIAA's board of control meeting Wednesday morning.More >>
The WIAA's contentious rural/urban plan is once again up in the air after a decision at the WIAA's board of control meeting Wednesday morning.More >>
Here was Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Here was Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>