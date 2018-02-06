Monday night Sports Report: Wausau West nips Newman Catholic 64- - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday night Sports Report: Wausau West nips Newman Catholic 64-62 in final seconds

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Girls Basketball

Bowler 51 Northland Lutheran 38

Wausau West 64 Newman Catholic 62

Boys Basketball

Antigo 64 Wausau East 49

Medford 65 Nekoosa 48

Northland Lutheran 67 Bowler 37

Southern Door 66 Peshtigo 47

Stratford 77 Spencer 50

