Bucks Acquire Tyler Zeller from Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have traded center Tyler Zeller to Milwaukee for guard Rashad Vaughn and a second-round pick.

The Nets say Monday they will get the pick this June if it falls between Nos. 31-47. If not, it will go to Brooklyn in 2020.

Zeller signed with the Nets last summer after spending the three previous seasons with Boston. He averaged 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds and had recently been replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Jarrett Allen.

Vaughn has averaged 3.1 points in 133 games since being taken by the Bucks with the No. 17 pick in the 2015 draft.