Just a minor amount of snow possible

Tuesday night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered light snow or flurries.

Low: -2 Wind: Light and variable

Wednesday: Scattered light snow and flurries early, then plenty of sun in the afternoon.

High: 14 Wind: W to NW 3 - 8

The bright sunshine was sure nice Tuesday but now clouds will roll into the area Tuesday night as a weak disturbance moves in. The clouds will keep our temperatures from falling so much. Look for lows perhaps just a few degrees below zero. Winds will be light as well. Some areas of light snow or flurries are possible mainly after midnight. There could be a dusting or half-inch of fluff in some cases before it ends Wednesday morning. The skies should clear off for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 10s. Winds will be from the west to northwest around 5 mph.

Another disturbance will push east from the Plains for Thursday and bring with it clouds for the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin with a better chance of sun in the north. Light snow is likely in far southern Wisconsin with a 30% chance of some of that reaching up toward Wisconsin Rapids later Thursday. Any accumulation though would likely be rather small. Lows will be in the -0s with highs in the low to mid 10s again.

A front will remain stalled out south of Wisconsin Friday into Saturday so most of the accumulating snow will likely stay south of the TV-9 area. However we can't rule out a small amount reaching areas south of Wood and Portage Counties Saturday. We should have some sunshine Friday with lows slightly below zero and highs around 15. Saturday could be cloudier with lows around zero and highs near 17.

Sunday should feature more sunshine again as high pressure builds in. Highs will reach the upper 10s. Milder air will likely push into Wisconsin early next week with a flow of air from the southwest. With partly sunny skies, Monday looks nice as temperatures reach the mid 20s. Tuesday could be even warmer with highs touching the low 30s. A weak front sliding in will bring a small chance of light precipitation.

Have a nice night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 6-February 2018