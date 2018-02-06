Quiet and cold weather continues

Today: Cold with sunny skies for most of the day, turning partly cloudy late.

High: 10 Wind: NW 5 to 10 becoming SW

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow or flurries.

Low: -1 Wind: Becoming NW~5

Wednesday: Scattered light snow and flurries early, then more sunshine developing during the afternoon.

High: 14 Wind: NW 5 to 10 becoming West

Fairly quiet weather will be in our area over the next few days. Most of the significant snow will go around Northcentral Wisconsin while the temps remain below normal.

Today will be below normal once again, but it will not be too bad. After a frigid morning, we should have plenty of sun through early afternoon with high temps climbing up to around 10. Winds will be fairly light out of the northwest this morning, shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

Clouds will start to increase late this afternoon ahead of a weak low pressure system. This will generate a 40% chance of light snow late tonight into Wednesday morning. I am not expecting too much snow. A dusting up to an inch is possible in some areas. Even though it is not much snow, be careful of slippery roadways during Wednesday morning's commute. After the snow tapers off, we should see more sun in the afternoon and highs in the low to mid teens.

High temps will then remain in the teens from Thursday through Saturday – about 10 degrees below normal. A couple of minor chances of snow will develop during this time frame, mainly in far southern parts of the area. The first chance will be Thursday night, when an inch or two could fall in the far south, mainly south of Wood and Portage counties. The second chance will be on Saturday and again, if the light snow develops, it looks like it will most likely hit southern areas. In between the snow chances, we should have a good amount of blue skies on Friday.

Late in the weekend it will start to warm-up. The mercury should climb up to around 20 on Sunday. By Monday we will be a lot closer to normal with highs in the mid 20s. Along with the milder temps, there should be partly or mostly sunny skies.

Have a tremendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 6-February 2018