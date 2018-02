MILWAUKEE — Justin Timberlake is scheduled to perform in Milwaukee on Friday, September 21st.

The concert will be held at the new Bucks arena.

The show is part of a new leg being added to the singer's "Man of the Woods" tour.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 12th.

Timberlake headlined the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday in Minneapolis.