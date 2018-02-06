Experts: Don't panic over stocks' plummet Monday

A tough day on Wall Street as the nation watched stocks plummet Monday afternoon.

The Dow Jones dropped about 1,175 points Monday, following a 666 point drop last Friday.

“So what happened today was we had a few market sell-offs. The S&P 500 financials, technology and health care shares were down today,” said Cheryl LeMere, financial advisor for Edward Jones.

However, experts say it’s not unusual.

“We have been through this many times before in the past, so we have to look at the history and what history tells us,” said LeMere. “We are going to have some volatility periodically.”

Some experts say it was almost expected to happen at some point as the economy continues to hold steady with job market growth and wage increases.

“That is good news for economy, but it doesn’t necessarily justify where the markets are,” said Rebecca Jarvis, ABC’s chief business correspondent. “A lot of people on Wall Street will tell you that what is happening right now is a normal, healthy way that Wall Street had to at least come to terms with, at some point, that it’s not always going to be climbing and it’s not always going to be rising. The idea, at least to many on Wall Street, is we just have to get back down to reality so we can start going up again.”

In the meantime, experts say investors should be patient and wait it out.

“We see greed when the market is up, we see fear when the market is down so we can’t let our emotions get involved in our investing,” said LeMere.

The drop in the Dow may look scary, but experts say it’s nowhere near as bad as it was during the recession back in 2008.

“If you look back over the last year, the Dow is still, after all of this, is still up almost 20 percent in the last year,” said Jarvis. “If you look back over the last 5 years, the Dow is up 75 percent.”

“It’s just one day. Let’s see what tomorrow brings, but again we have to look at how good the market has been and we can’t let one day ruin that and we have to stick to our long-term strategy,” said LeMere. “It’s just a regular market cycle.”

If you have any questions, experts say you should talk to your financial advisor.