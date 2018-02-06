BREAKING: Husband of 1982 murder victim arrested

The husband of a woman murdered in 1982 has been arrested in connection to her death, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.

Robin Mendez, 69, of Minocqua was taken into custody Monday morning. Officials said he killed his wife, Barbara Mendez on April 28, 1982 at Park City Credit Union in Minocqua.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department said it has been working with the Minocqua Police Department on the case for the last 36 years.

"This is an old case and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office has continued to work it," said Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek. "We feel at this time the evidence supports the arrest."

Authorities said they spent the last few months interviewing every witness in the case to determine Mendez's involvement.

"I have met with the daughters of Barbara Mendez and it has been very important to me that we ensure we have done everything we could to find Barbra Mendez's murderer," said Sheriff Grady Hartman.

Mendez is set to appear in court Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.