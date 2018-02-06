Trial ordered for Rhinelander man, 20, in dog deaths

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A judge Tuesday ordered a trial for a Rhinelander man accused of mistreating two of his ex-girlfriend's dogs so badly that they died, according to online Oneida County court records.

Tyler Schaul, 20, was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after police went to his home Jan. 27 and found an "extremely emaciated" German shepherd dead in a room and a pit bull frozen in a pet crate in the garage.

Police arrived after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend told her that her dogs had died, according to a criminal complaint.

The judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to justify the charges - two counts of intentional mistreatment of animals in a cruel manner leading to their deaths, two counts of failure to provide proper food to an animal and obstructing an officer.

He is to enter pleas to the charges Feb. 26, court records said.

According to the complaint:

Schaul's 20-year-old ex-girlfriend reported she lived with him until early December.

The German shepherd - its bones "very identifiable" with "very little muscle mass" - was found on the bathroom floor and Schaul told investigators the dog died from eating chocolate. He said he fed it three pounds of venison and 1 1/2 pounds of dry dog food every day.

The pit bull was found in an unheated garage. Schaul told investigators the German shepherd broke out a dining room window in the home several weeks earlier while he was at work and when he came home the pit bull was frozen in the crate near the window because the temperature in the home dropped to zero degrees.

"There was no evidence the window was new or had been replaced," police reported.

When police arrived, Schaul was in the process of moving out of the home to Illinois.