SPECIAL REPORT: Healthy eating - counting the cost

What we put into our bodies is top of mind for many. However, eating healthy isn't always easy, and cost is often an excuse to grab the junk food or unhealthier options.

For parents, it can be even harder with little ones to keep in mind.

We headed down the aisles of a local grocery store with an area mom and a nutritionist to give you a look at common mistakes and healthy tips.

So does eating well have to mean breaking the bank?

Courtney Terlecki put it to the test on our special report only on Newsline 9 Thursday at 10.