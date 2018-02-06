Officials want All-Star Game at new Bucks arena

The Milwaukee Bucks and local officials have taken steps to lure the NBA's All-Star game to the soon-to-be-opened arena.

Bucks spokesman Barry Baum confirmed to WISN-TV that league officials were in Milwaukee late last month touring the venue and surrounding amenities in hopes of landing the game for 2022 or 2023.

The news was first reported Tuesday morning by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The NBA seeks bids for two years of All-Star Games, with the most recent games awarded late last year to Chicago for 2020 and Indianapolis for 2021. Milwaukee last hosted the game in 1977 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, then known as the MECCA.

While Milwaukee has amenities that NBA officials desire -- a nearby backup arena, for example -- and a history of being able to host large-scale events (think Summerfest or any of the Harley-Davidson anniversary events), Brew City lacks an abundance of high-end hotel rooms ideal for the All-Star clientele.

An All-Star game in Milwaukee would put international eyes on the city and could provide an economic boost of around $100 million.

No deadline has been given for the NBA's decision on the next pair of All-Star Games.