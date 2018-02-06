Children’s Hospital temporarily halts visits from kids

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin on Tuesday announced that it was instituting a temporary bar on visits to the facility by children under 12 years of age in an effort to fight the flu.

No children will be allowed in any inpatient care area beginning Thursday at either the Milwaukee or Fox Valley hospitals. The policy does not include clinic appointments.

This year’s flu season is one of the most severe we’ve seen in recent years. Throughout Wisconsin and the country, hospitals are reporting much higher levels of influenza activity than past years and experts say it still hasn’t peaked. As a result, many children’s hospitals across the country have taken similar precautionary steps. By restricting patient visitation, we will limit potential exposure to the influenza virus.