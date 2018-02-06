City leaders could approve new housing developing in Portage County

Residents of Stevens Point could be seeing new housing options on the city's north side.

A private company presented a plan to city leaders about adding 10 twin homes to be built in the area of 4th Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the houses would not be rentals and would cost tax payers nothing for construction.

"People are choosing to come and live here," Wiza said.

Along with the Sentry's expansion and possible housing in the Kmart lot, Wiza said this is helping the city grow.

"Those places are going to need employees so people would want to move here with all the great things we have," he said.

A twin home is similar to a duplex, but each side has a separate lot, and separate ownership.

The committee will meet again next month to make a decision on further plans.

If approved, the project will begin in the spring.