Bucks PG Matthew Dellavedova could miss up to a month after injuring his ankle during Sunday's win at Brooklyn.

Dellavedova, who is averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists per game, underwent an MRI Monday evening which confirmed a sprained right ankle.

Delly is only playing about 19 minutes per game, but was expected to see more time in the coming weeks after Malcolm Brogdon's injury.