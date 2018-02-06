CITY OFFICIAL: Wausau company could have contributed to sewage spill

Fourteen days after 3.7 million gallons of waste water flowed in the Wisconsin river, city leaders learned new details Tuesday.

Public Works Director Eric Lindman said it's possible the pipes were plugged by debris from a dairy spill at Wausau's Kraft Food Company only days before.

"We are unsure if that's the exact cause, we will have to wait to receive the test results back from the DNR," Lindman said.

Without the results it's also unclear if the department of public works will be fined.

City directors plan to install an updated monitoring system in the pipes for early detection of any future leaks.

"When it senses water coming into there it will send out a signal and whoever is on call they will get an alarm," Lindman said.

The current pipes were installed back in 1939.

The health department still wants residents to use caution if they're out on the water or fishing.

