Foxconn putting US headquarters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Foxconn Technology Group says Milwaukee will be the headquarters for the massive electronics manufacturing plant it is building in southeast Wisconsin.

The Taiwan-based company made the announcement Tuesday and said it will purchase an existing seven-story office building downtown. The building will be called Foxconn Place.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker says Foxconn's decision to put its headquarters in Milwaukee is a sign of the company's "ever-growing footprint" in the state.

The electronics giant is building a manufacturing plant in Racine County to make liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions. The plant is expected to be a $10 billion, 13,000-employee complex.

