All snowmobile trails now open in Marathon County

All snowmobile trails in Marathon County are now open.

Zone one and three opened Tuesday morning in Marathon County, the other three zones have been open for two weeks now.

Trailmates Snowmobile Club said there was a delay in expanding the snowmobile paths.

"We would like to see about a minimum of six inch snow base and then we can get out with the groomer and smooth the trails over, fill in any small streams, crossings, ditches and make sure everything is safe" Trailmales Snowmobile Club Director, Allan Zahrt said.

The path will now lead up to 880 miles throughout Marathon County.

Snowmobilers are advised to stay on their designated trails.