Plans for Wausau dog park move forward

Wausau residents have been asking for a dog park for quite a while and now there is price-tag behind it.

The fenced area will be located downtown on South 4th street, near the post office.

The plan is expected to cost more than $130,000. Some of the bigger expenses include the fence and irrigation system.

City Council Representative, Joe Gehin explains, the biggest obstacle of putting together a dog park has been resolved.

"Sight has been an issue of locating a very central site. I think the site behind us meets that criteria, and we are hopeful that we could put this together", Gehin said.

City officials say most of the funding will come from donations, and some of that funding has already started.

The park is not expected to open this year.