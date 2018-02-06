Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

US. Supreme Court rejects some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Pennsylvania is crucial to Democrats' efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Hawaii man wants people to know he didn't send missile alert

A policy intended to protect against the illegal trade of ivory has prompted an online sales website to cancel accounts held by Alaska Native artists, who can legally use ivory in their artwork.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting its parent company is in talks to be sold to local billionaire physician Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Sale of Los Angeles Times to billionaire being negotiated

Wall Street is making a good case for buying stock in Maalox and Tums.

Down, then up: Stock market goes on another wild ride

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top.

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.

2nd man has gene editing; therapy has no safety flags so far

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately.

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.

The board of directors for Wynn Resorts has appointed Matt Maddox, currently president of the company, as its CEO effective immediately.

