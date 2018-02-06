City leaders hear update on Wausau Center Mall

Nearly a week after the last department store announced it was leaving the Wausau Center Mall, city leaders were given an update on the mall.

The planning, community and economic development director Christian Schock told the economic and development committee that the city is in constant contact with the mall owners, managers and the owners of Younkers.

"The city continues to encourage the lender/owner to move forward with listing the mall," said Schock. "If there's any positive lining in the situation, it's that with the departure of Younkers it would hasten or move faster the redevelopment opportunities."

Schock said he hopes there are developments in the coming weeks and says that he'll continue to update the committee monthly.

As for downtown businesses, Elizabeth Brodek with the Wausau River District said she doesn't think losing Younkers will have a big impact on the stores.

"Downtown as a whole is incredibly strong," said Brodek.