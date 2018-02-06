Tuesday Sports Report: Marathon one win away from Marawood-South - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Marathon one win away from Marawood-South title

Posted:

Boys Basketball 

Ashland 80, Mellen 48 
Columbus Catholic 64, Owen-Withee 43
Colby 62, Loyal 60 
Coleman 78, Gillett 45 
Eau Claire North 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Grantsburg 74, Siren 55
Hurley 65, Phillips 55
Lakeland 72, Hayward 57
Merrill 63, Rhinelander 58
Mosinee 73, Marshfield 71
Northland Pines 79, Prentice 49
Oneida Nation 76, Niagara 53
Pacelli 61, Almond-Bancroft 51 
Port Edwards 67, Tri-County 29
Rosholt 85, Bonduel 81 
Saint Mary Catholic 73, Marion 26 
Shiocton 68, Iola-Scandinavia 59 
SPASH 75, Eau Claire Memorial 48
Spencer 57, Greenwood 48  
Suring 56, Wausaukee 31
Unity 60, Frederic 29
Wausau West 59, Green Bay East 54
Wild Rose 66, Pittsville 49 

Girls Basketball 

Abbotsford 62, Prentice 60
Amherst 59, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 21 
Ashland 46, Hurley 24
Athens 73, Chequamegon 33
Chippewa Falls 61, Marshfield 54
Colfax 63, Glenwood City 42
DC Everest 53, Eau Claire Memorial 41 
Grantsburg 56, Siren 42
Hayward 38, Rice Lake 29
Lakeland 63, Medford 51
Loyal 53, Granton 7
Manawa 71, Gresham Community 33
Marathon 61, Stratford 56 (OT)
Menominee Indian 38, Weyauwega-Fremont 30
Merrill 68, Northland Pines 50 
Newman Catholic 65, Assumption 57
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Stanley-Boyd 54
Owen-Withee 51, Gilman 48 
Pacelli 47, Almond-Bancroft 43
Niagara 53, Florence 28 
Rib Lake 70, Phillips 36 
Shiocton 55, Iola-Scandinavia 43 
Southern Door 73, Gillett 40 
Tri County 69, Port Edwards 41
Unity 64, Frederic 41
Wild Rose 56, Pittsville 23 

Boys Hockey 

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 4, Marshfield 2
Rice Lake 7, Menomonie 0 
SPASH 6, DC Everest 3 

Girls Hockey 

Lakeland/Tomahawk 3, Northern Edge 2

