Tuesday Sports Report: Marathon one win away from Marawood-South title

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead

The Brooklyn Nets have traded center Tyler Zeller to Milwaukee for guard Rashad Vaughn and a second-round pick. The Nets say they will get the pick this June if it falls between Nos. 31-47. If not, it will go to Brooklyn...

More >>