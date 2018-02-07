White House officials review Democratic memo on Russia probe

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, CHAD DAY and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- White House officials say a review of a classified Democratic memo on the Russia election meddling investigation will be completed no later than Thursday.

The Democratic document is intended to counter a GOP memo that criticized methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime associate of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

White House chief of staff John Kelly says Trump will be briefed on the memo after the review and then decide whether to declassify it.

The dueling memos have set up a standoff between Trump and congressional Democrats and deepened partisan fights on the House intelligence panel. The memos have become the recent focus of the committee's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, taking attention away from investigations into whether Trump's campaign was involved.