Little change in the weather through the weekend

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cold.

Low: -6 Wind: West 2-5

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with thicker clouds for southern areas. 20% chance of light snow by late evening far southern areas.

High: 14 Wind: W to NW 5-10

If you want to see a bunch of fresh snow, you will have to travel a few hours south the next several days. There will be several waves of accumulating snow around Iowa, southern Wisconsin, Illinois, into southern Michigan, and the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile further north, high pressure and dry air will prevail keeping the weather around much of the TV-9 area very tranquil.

Wednesday night should be mainly clear with lows in the -0s to near -10 in a few spots. The wind will be from the west at 5 mph or less. Thursday should be partly cloudy over the north half of the area with thicker clouds south. Highs will reach around 14 with west to northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. There is a small chance of some very light snow for areas well south of Marathon County Thursday night into early Friday. Otherwise sunshine will gradually develop Friday with lows around -2 and highs around 15.

The weekend looks very bright as high pressure settles in. Highs will be around 16 on Saturday and inching up to 19 Sunday. Low temperatures could still reach a few degrees below zero. Since the winds will be fairly light this weekend, it should feel decent out there, especially during the afternoons. Get out there and enjoy your favorite winter recreation!

Warmer air will push in early next week allowing highs to reach the mid to upper 20s. A front will move through Monday night into early Tuesday producing a chance of snow showers. Another weak front could slide through Wednesday night with a few snow showers. At this point we don't expect any major amounts of precipitation.

Have a fine evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 7-February 2018