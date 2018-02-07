Mainly dry and quiet weather for a few days

Today: Scattered light snow and flurries early, then more sun for the afternoon.

High: 14 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10

Thursday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 14 Wind: West around 10

February is typically the driest month of the year and that seems to be the trend this year as well, at least for the next week or so. Most of the days in the current forecast are dry and a bit chilly.

Today is one of the days with a little precipitation. It is in the form of snow this morning. Around Wausau and farther south there will be some light accumulation, maybe up to an inch in a couple of spots, so be careful on the roadways. By midday we should have a little more sun breaking out and this will help boost high temps into the lower and middle teens. Winds will be fairly light, out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

With clear skies tonight, low temps will once again drop below zero - double digits below zero in the Northwoods. The good news is that the mainly clear skies will last into Thursday. Even though it will be cold, with highs in the teens, the sun always make it seem a lot nicer.

A weak weather system passing to our south Thursday night into Friday morning will likely be close enough to produce a bit of light snow. The highest chance of a dusting or small accumulation will be along highway 29 or farther south. For the rest of the area, we will just have a few clouds early Friday giving way to more sun in the afternoon. High temps will once again be in the teens.

There should be more sun than clouds over the weekend. Temps will remain below normal but it won't be too bad with the mercury in the teens on Saturday and getting closer to 20 on Sunday.

Temps will finally rise back up closer to normal early next week, reaching the 20s, and perhaps 30 on Tuesday. There is a small chance of some snow on Tuesday as well.

Have a tremendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 7-February 2018