Thousands of laptops recalled due to potential fire hazard

Thousands of laptops are being recalled because of a potential fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says 83,500 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (5th generation) models could become dangerous. An unfastened screw could lead to battery damage and cause the laptop to overheat.

If you have one of the laptops in question, stop using it and find a repair center to inspect and fix it. You can also call Lenovo Services at 800-426-7378, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

