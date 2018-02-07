Man accused of body-slamming sixth-grader charged

A man accused of body-slamming a sixth-grader at Lloyd Barbee Montessori School has been charged with physical abuse of a child.

Charles Smith is a school safety officer for Milwaukee Public Schools.

Sixth-grader body-slammed by security guard at school, boy's mother says.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer watched the surveillance video of the incident and saw Smith push the boy several times. The boy did not try to push back or engage Smith.

The boy tried to go into the classroom, and Smith picked the boy up and slammed him onto the concrete floor, the video showed. Smith then kicked the boy's shoe at him, the complaint says.

"No kid deserves to be picked up off the ground and slammed by an adult, especially a kid with special needs," the boy's mother told WISN-TV last week.