Speaker Ryan signs bill to prevent sexual abuse, protect sexual assault victims

House Speaker Paul Ryan signed a bill designed to prevent sexual abuse and protect sexual assault victims.

The measure is called Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act. It was put together in response to reports of abuse in amateur athletics, like the scandal surrounding the U.S. gymnastics program and its former doctor Larry Nassar.

"Those of us who are parents want to make sure our children can participate in athletics without any kind of threat of abuse," Ryan said during the bill signing. “It’s horrifying what we’ve seen happen. I think each of us have met with these young women and I’m so impressed with their courage and inspired by their ability to speak out. This legislation will address the problem—this legislation will bring accountability—and I’m just very pleased to sign this legislation.”

Reps. Susan Brooks (R-IN) and Lois Frankel (D-FL) authored the House version of the bill.

Among other things, the bill requires immediate reporting of sexual abuse of a minor or amateur athlete to law enforcement.