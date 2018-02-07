Five charged with conspiring to kill Lac du Flambeau man

Five men conspired to kill a Lac du Flambeau man whose bullet-riddled body was found on New Year's Day in rural Iron County, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Richard Allen, Evan Oungst, Joseph Lussier, James Lussier and Curtis Wolfe are charged with conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, as well as hiding a corpse.

Wayne Valliere Jr., 25, was last seen early in the morning on Dec. 22. Oungst told investigators the six were riding around in a van that night. An inmate of Joseph Lussier told authorities Joseph told him about what happened that night when they were housed together in the Vilas County Jail.

He said everyone got out of the car and started to beat Valliere Jr. up, according to the complaint.

“Allen then pulled out a gun. Joseph then heard a shot and saw that blood was coming out of the face of Wayne. While Wayne was still moving around and breathing Joseph 'put a six pack in his back,'” according to the complaint. "Joseph then advised that Wolfe, James, and Oungst got rid of the body."

A witness who saw the suspect and the victim before he was killed said they were arguing over a meth pipe that Valliere Jr. allegedly stole, according to the complaint.

An autopsy reveled Valliere Jr. was shot eight times, including twice in the head.

Valliere Jr.'s mother said she messaged Joseph Lussier after her son didn't come home, and he replied, “ya'll in my prayers,”

Allen is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

It unclear when they will appear in court on the new charges.