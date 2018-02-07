Wisconsin allowing hidden cameras to capture elder abuse and neglect

Wisconsin's top cop hopes hidden cameras will prevent elder abuse and neglect in Northeast Wisconsin.

State Attorney General Brad Schimel stopped in Brown County Tuesday to announce the Safe Seniors Camera Program.

Here's how it works: the state will provide cameras and memory cards to local law enforcement agencies. Citizens who suspect their loved ones are being abused or neglected by a caregiver who comes to their home can get a camera and card for up to 30 days.

The citizens will place these cameras inside the loved one's home for surveillance. Citizens must save the recordings and report any illegal activity to authorities.

“One in nine seniors have reported being abused, neglected or exploited in the last twelve months, but we also know that elder abuse is drastically underreported. There’s nothing worse than feeling helpless when a loved one is being taken advantage of,” said Attorney General Schimel. “These cameras will either give peace of mind to a patient’s family or provide needed evidence to allow law enforcement and public health to immediately intervene and protect the abused patient.”

The cameras will be available through these agencies:

Appleton Police Department

Brown County Sheriff's Office

Fond du Lac Police Department

Grand Chute Police Department

Oshkosh Police Department

Outagamie County Sheriff's Office

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office

Residents of these areas should call the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 608-267-1313 to apply.

Report elder abuse concerns here: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/aps/aar-agencies.htm