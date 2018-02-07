Stanley man pleads not guilty in fatal drunken driving crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stanley man pleads not guilty in fatal drunken driving crash

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A 32-year-old man accused of driving drunk in a fatal crash with a farm tractor that killed a 31-year-old Stanley woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to online Clark County court records.

Jacob Person of Stanley is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended license causing death in the Oct. 13 crash near Withee that killed Tasha Ley. She was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle driven by Person that slammed into a tractor pulling a manure spreader and rolled several times, investigators said.

The crash happened when the tractor, driven by a 56-year-old rural Withee man, was attempting to make a left hand turn and the SUV tried to pass it, striking a tractor tire, the sheriff said. Ley and Person were not wearing seat belts. The tractor driver was not hurt.

No trial date was immediately set.

