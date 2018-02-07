'Can’t make this stuff up!' Woman finds neighbor's Corgi riding pony

A Minocqua man, 69, was charged Tuesday with killing his wife more than three decades ago, perhaps using a "pry bar" to beat her in the head, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
A 27-year-old Lac du Flambeau man is jailed on $1 million bond because he "caused the death" of another young Lac du Flambeau man, according to Iron County court records reviewed Tuesday.More >>
