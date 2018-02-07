Merrill man held on child sex assault charges - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Merrill man held on child sex assault charges

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 65-year-old Merrill man was arrested with an ongoing sexual assault of a child investigation, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's office.

Mark Welch appeared in court Tuesday and a judge ordered him held on a $50,000 cash bond, the sheriff said.

Welch is scheduled to be charged Feb. 12.

No other details about the case were released.

