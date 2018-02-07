Flu forces Milwaukee school to close for rest of week

The flu has spread to so many children at Mother of Good Counsel School in Milwaukee that administrators have closed school for the rest of the week.

In a letter to parents, Principal Regina Shaw said 22 percent of students were out sick Monday, by Tuesday that number had grown to 33 percent of students out sick

Shaw said "for us to have 64 sick children, in addition to several faculty/staff members, makes it very difficult for us to carry on with the business of school."

After talking with the Milwaukee Health Department and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Shaw said the decision was made to close the school Wednesday and for the rest of the week.

Shaw said they will have a cleaning crew in to disinfect the building located at 3001 North 68th Street.

In the letter, Shaw also asked anyone with sick children come Monday, to keep them at home.